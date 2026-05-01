$$$ Best Bets: The 152nd Kentucky Derby!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 152nd Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:

Pistons @ Magic: Pistons -3.5

Cavaliers @ Raptors: Raptors +4.5

Lakers @ Rockets: Rockets -3.5

College Baseball:

Boston College @ Clemson: Boston College ML

Tennessee @ Kentucky: Tennessee ML

Ole Miss @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML

Florida @ Oklahoma: Florida ML

Mississippi State @ Texas: Mississippi State ML

Auburn @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M ML

MLB:

Diamondbacks @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Reds @ Pirates: o7.5 Total Runs

Brewers @ Nationals: Brewers ML

Astros @ Red Sox: u9.5 Total Runs

Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies ML

Dodgers @ Cardinals: Dodgers ML



NHL Playoffs:

Lightning @ Canadiens: Lightning ML

Sabres @ Bruins: Sabres ML

Golden Knights @ Mammoth: o5.5 Total Goals







Saturday

Kentucky Derby:

To Win:

Commandment

The Puma

Potente





NBA Playoffs:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

TBD





Sunday

NBA Playoffs:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

TBD