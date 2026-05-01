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$$$ Best Bets: The 152nd Kentucky Derby!

2 hours 39 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 12:29 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 152nd Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Pistons @ Magic: Pistons -3.5
Cavaliers @ Raptors: Raptors +4.5
Lakers @ Rockets: Rockets -3.5

College Baseball:
Boston College @ Clemson: Boston College ML
Tennessee @ Kentucky: Tennessee ML
Ole Miss @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML
Florida @ Oklahoma: Florida ML
Mississippi State @ Texas: Mississippi State ML
Auburn @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M ML

MLB:
Diamondbacks @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Reds @ Pirates: o7.5 Total Runs
Brewers @ Nationals: Brewers ML
Astros @ Red Sox: u9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies ML
Dodgers @ Cardinals: Dodgers ML

NHL Playoffs:
Lightning @ Canadiens: Lightning ML
Sabres @ Bruins: Sabres ML
Golden Knights @ Mammoth: o5.5 Total Goals


Saturday

Trending News

Kentucky Derby:
To Win:
Commandment
The Puma
Potente

NBA Playoffs:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
TBD

Sunday

NBA Playoffs: 
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
TBD

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