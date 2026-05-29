$$$ Best Bets: Spurs & Thunder clash in WCF Game 7

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday



College Baseball:

USC Upstate @ Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State -2.5

Washington State @ Oregon State: o10.5 Total Runs

St. John's @ Florida State: Florida State -3.5

Lamar @ Texas A&M: u12.5 Total Runs

VCU @ UNC: UNC -3.5

ULL @ Cincinnati: ULL +1.5



WNBA:

Sparks @ Mystics: Sparks +2.5

Lynx @ Sky: Lynx -4.5

Mercury @ Liberty: o170.5 Total Points

Dream @ Fire: Dream -8.5

MLB:

Braves @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs

Padres @ Nationals: u9.5 Total Runs

Angels @ Rays: Rays ML

Cubs @ Cardinals: u7.5 Total Runs

Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML

Phillies @ Dodgers: u8.5 Total Runs

NHL Playoffs:

Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes 60 Min ML (3 Way)







Saturday



NBA Playoffs:

Spurs @ Thunder: Spurs +3.5



College Baseball:

TBD





MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD





Sunday







College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD