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$$$ Best Bets: Let the Madness begin!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for March Madness, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!
Thursday
Men's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):
TCU @ Ohio State: TCU +2.5
South Florida @ Louisville: South Florida +4.5
High Point @ Wisconsin: High Point +10.5
Texas @ BYU: BYU -2.5
Texas A&M @ Saint Mary's: Saint Mary's -2.5
Pennsylvania @ Illinois: o150.5 Total Points
Friday
Men's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):
Wright State @ Virginia: Wright State +17.5
Hofstra @ Alabama: Alabama -11.5
Iowa @ Clemson: Clemson +2.5
Northern Iowa @ St. John's: St. John's -9.5
UCF @ UCLA: UCLA -5.5
Missouri @ Miami: Missouri ML
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Women's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):
Charleston @ Duke: Duke -32.5
Virginia Tech @ Oregon: Oregon -3.5
South Dakota State @ Washington: South Dakota State +6.5
Gonzaga @ Ole Miss: Gonzaga +14.5
Tennessee @ NC State: NC State -1.5
Villanova @ Texas Tech: Villanova +1.5
College Baseball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Saturday
Men's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):
TBD
Women's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):
Fairfield @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -10.5
Rhode Island @ Alabama: Rhode Island +10.5
USC @ Clemson: USC -4.5
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Iowa: u129.5 Total Points
Syracuse @ Iowa State: Syracuse +6.5
Colorado @ Illinois: Illinois -3.5
College Baseball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
Men's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):
TBD
Women's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Monday
Women's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):
TBD
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