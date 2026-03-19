$$$ Best Bets: Let the Madness begin!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for March Madness, college baseball, the NBA and NHL! Thursday Men's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

TCU @ Ohio State: TCU +2.5

South Florida @ Louisville: South Florida +4.5

High Point @ Wisconsin: High Point +10.5

Texas @ BYU: BYU -2.5

Texas A&M @ Saint Mary's: Saint Mary's -2.5

Pennsylvania @ Illinois: o150.5 Total Points Friday Men's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

Wright State @ Virginia: Wright State +17.5

Hofstra @ Alabama: Alabama -11.5

Iowa @ Clemson: Clemson +2.5

Northern Iowa @ St. John's: St. John's -9.5

UCF @ UCLA: UCLA -5.5

Missouri @ Miami: Missouri ML Trending News Livingston deputies: Man dead after shooting at McDonald's parking lot in Watson

Former Pointe Coupee deputy working at Angola dies at 27 after car crash on prison grounds Women's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

Charleston @ Duke: Duke -32.5

Virginia Tech @ Oregon: Oregon -3.5

South Dakota State @ Washington: South Dakota State +6.5

Gonzaga @ Ole Miss: Gonzaga +14.5

Tennessee @ NC State: NC State -1.5

Villanova @ Texas Tech: Villanova +1.5 College Baseball:

TBD NBA:

TBD NHL:

TBD Saturday Men's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD Women's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

Fairfield @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -10.5

Rhode Island @ Alabama: Rhode Island +10.5

USC @ Clemson: USC -4.5

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Iowa: u129.5 Total Points

Syracuse @ Iowa State: Syracuse +6.5

Colorado @ Illinois: Illinois -3.5 College Baseball:

TBD NBA:

TBD NHL:

TBD



Sunday Men's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD Women's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD College Baseball:

TBD NBA:

TBD NHL:

TBD



Monday Women's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD