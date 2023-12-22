63°
$$$ Best Bets: A Holiday full of Sports! $$$

By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the College Football Bowl Season, the NFL, and the NBA on Christmas Day!

College Football Bowl Games:

Northern Illinois +3

James Madison -1.5

San Jose State -9.5

Week 16 of the NFL:

Chiefs -9.5

Eagles -11.5

Ravens/49ers o46.5

NBA on Christmas Day:

Bucks -2

Celtics -2

76ers ML

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

