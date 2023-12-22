63°
$$$ Best Bets: A Holiday full of Sports! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for the College Football Bowl Season, the NFL, and the NBA on Christmas Day!
College Football Bowl Games:
Northern Illinois +3
James Madison -1.5
San Jose State -9.5
Week 16 of the NFL:
Chiefs -9.5
Eagles -11.5
Ravens/49ers o46.5
NBA on Christmas Day:
Bucks -2
Celtics -2
76ers ML
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
