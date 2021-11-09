74°
Benny's Haunted Car Wash raises over $26K for OLOL Children's Hospital

1 hour 19 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 11:26 AM November 09, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This fall, one Louisiana business hosted a unique Halloween event and used it as an opportunity to raise money for a local hospital.

According to a Tuesday news release, Benny’s hosted a Haunted Carwash at its Siegen Lane Location on the evenings of October 29 and October 30 and managed to raise a total of $26,240 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

As pictured above, representatives from Benny’s Carwash, Oil change, and B-Quik presented the check to the hospital Monday. 

Benny’s has nine locations in the Baton Rouge area, five offering oil changes and three with B-Quik stations. 

Click here for additional information about Benny's. 

