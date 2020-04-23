Bengals fans looking forward to future after Cincinnati drafts Burrow

CINCINNATI, OH - When Joe Burrow heard his name called Thursday night as the overall number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it didn't come as a surprise to many Bengals Fans, like John and Marianne Dressman.

"Certainly very enthusiastic that he can be the leader that the team needs and perform well and just carry over what he's done in college and every level that he's been at," John Dressman said.

The excitement of Burrow possibly being the franchise's savior wasn't the emotion being felt in Ohio.

"Now that we know he's going to be a Bengal, there is this overwhelming sense of relief," Marianne Dressman said.

To see where the Dressman's love affair with Burrow started, you have to rewind 118 days to LSU's Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma in Atlanta.

The Dressmans had never been to an LSU game or even owned LSU apparel beforehand. The trip allowed them to see the one player up close that their beloved Bengals would draft months later.

"Any good NFL team has a good quarterback, you know franchise quarterback," John Dressman told WBRZ in December. "So that's what the Bengals need. They need somebody to lead them to a championship in the NFL just like Joe can do it in college football."

To say John and Marianne have been hooked ever since might be an understatement.

"To watch the show that Joe put on just made me even more excited to hope that he was a Bengal because he truly did put on a clinic that day," Marianne Dressman said.

Now with that hope a reality, not even a quarantine can dim the bright future Joe's return home has brought to Ohio.

"It's been kind of a disappointing like last three years," John Dressman said. "There was a stretch there where the Bengals were making it to the playoffs, but couldn't make it over the hump. Hopefully, Joe is the quarterback that can rally the team, rally the city and get over that hump of winning playoff games. The full expectation is that he could get us to the super bowl."

For these Bengals fans, Joe's arrival brings optimism but also high expectations. Even after a 2-14 finish last season, they're already looking for better results with a rookie.

"I think the Vegas over/under is 6 wins for the Bengals for next year, John Dressman said. "I fully expect it to be more than that. I would say playoffs for sure next year, is something he could do."

Football aside, there is one part of Burrow becoming a Bengal that is all but guaranteed.

"I think Amazon will probably be delivering on Monday," Dressman said when asked about buying a Joe Burrow professional jersey.