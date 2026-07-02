Baton Rouge woman wins $100,000 in June 24 Powerball drawing

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman won $100,000 in the June 24 Powerball drawing.

Tonnell Nelson matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. She also bought the Power Play add-on for an extra $1, doubling her winnings.

Nelson purchased her ticket from a Murphy USA gas station along Highway 3089 in Donaldsonville and claimed the prize at the Louisiana Lottery's Baton Rouge headquarters on June 29.

After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $73,000.

"A huge congratulations to Ms. Nelson on this win!" said Rose Hudson, Lottery President. "We're always happy to see a Louisianan win big on this multistate game."

The winning numbers for the June 24 drawing were 13-14-16-21-38 and the Powerball number was 14.

The Louisiana Lottery encourages all players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing to protect their claim. Winning tickets for draw-style games must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.