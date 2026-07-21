Baton Rouge woman allegedly threw concrete through police department windows

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested for allegedly shattering windows at the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to the arrest affidavit, Crystal Lee Christian Moore, 35, approached the police headquarters on Airline Highway around 2:45 a.m. last Friday and allegedly threw a large chunk of concrete at the doors. The door was damaged, but didn’t break, and Moore then threw the concrete at the windows, shattering two large windows and damaging a third.

Police arrested Moore across the street after the incident.

After being brought to the station, Moore expressed that she hates police and that police are constantly doing things wrong to her, the affidavit states. During processing, she allegedly kicked an officer in the leg while they were trying to secure her to the arrestee bench, and screamed explicit and vulgar things at officers.

While Moore refused to identify herself, officers recognized her through past encounters.

Moore was arrested and booked for aggravated criminal damage to property, hate crimes, misrepresentation during booking and battery of a police officer. It is estimated that Moore caused approximately $6,500 worth of damage, including $1,500 for each window pane damaged and $2,000 for the glass door and mechanism.

Over the past two years, Moore has had several conflicts with local police, according to court documents.

In April 2025, Moore was arrested for disturbing the peace and remaining in places where forbidden after an incident at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. A charge for battery of a police officer was added following the incident, but the district attorney’s office dropped the charge last summer, according to court documents.

Moore was arrested in June again near the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping center, at the corner of Airline and Old Hammond highways, after slapping a police officer who attempted to help her after he found her standing in the road.

When the officer attempted to detain Moore, noting in his report that she may have been suicidal, she slapped him on each side of the face. Court documents state that the officer was able to gain compliance from Moore after deploying his Taser.

According to court documents, Moore was arrested and charged for battery of a police officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, extortion and threatening a public official, following the event. After the June arrest, Moore was appointed a public defender and released on bail. The bond review for those charges are set for Sept. 22.