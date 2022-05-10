Baton Rouge soldier, killed in Korean War, identified 70 years later

BATON ROUGE - Federal investigators have successfully located and identified the remains of a of U.S. soldier from Baton Rouge who was last seen held prisoner in the Korean War.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, an arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, announced Tuesday that the remains of Cpl. Lawrence L. Brown were sent back to Louisiana.

Brown was 21 years old when he was captured near Kujang, North Korea in 1950. Based on testimony from returning prisoners, the agency determined he died sometime around March 31, 1951.

In 1954, North Korea returned remains from Pyoktong—also known as Prisoner of War Camp 5—including a set of remains that could not be identified at the time. Those remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Those remains were disinterred in 2019 and sent to a DPAA lab in Hawaii as part of a program aiming to identify unknown individuals lost to war. The facility was able to use "dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph analysis," as well as mitochondrial DNA and circumstantial evidence to confirm Brown's identity.

Brown's name is currently recorded on the Courts of the Missing monument at the memorial cemetery in Honolulu, and a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he is now accounted for.

Brown will be buried in Prairieville. A funeral date has not been set.