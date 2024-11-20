Baton Rouge senior living complex receives 2 generators for emergency power to neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Housing Authority on Wednesday installed two state-of-the-art backup generators at Cypress Pinchback in Gardere.

Entergy installed the two generators as a part of their Power Through Program. They were funded by Partners Southeast. Seniors like Joe Harris say they are grateful for the generator.

"If something happened here with the generator, it would be quite the situation. We have people here who have breathing problems, and that's a lifesaver for us," Harris said.

The generators will power nearby residences as well.

"Not only will our seniors have whole-house solutions that provide uninterrupted power for our seniors, but it will also provide as a mini-grid system, it will feed power back into the grid for the surrounding neighborhoods, so it's a win-win situation," J. Wesley Daniels, CEO of Partners of Southeast, which owns Cypress Pinchback, said.

Seth Schilling, Entergy Louisiana Region Custom Service Manager says this will help seniors who rely on refrigerated medications.

"It's very important, especially for the elderly population, to have insurance that their oxygen and their medicine stay cool during that unfortunate time when power loss is expected," Schilling said.

Annie Miller, another senior living in the facility, says she feels blessed and happy for the new generators.

"There are people in our surrounding areas, or like next to us in the apartment building, who may have seniors in there who also may need electricity for their breathing equipment or their other medical needs," Miller said.

The facility said they would make payments for the maintenance of the generators.