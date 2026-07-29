Baton Rouge's Scenic Highway project starting after years on renovation list

BATON ROUGE — An $8 million renovation project along Scenic Highway is set to begin construction, with the city-parish hoping the investment will bring long-term change to the area.

District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney said residents have been waiting for this, and through MoveEBR, it is happening.

"Residents in this area have been asking for tangible progress," Kenney said.

The stretch of Scenic Highway has been on the renovation list since 2020. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2027.

Kenney said the goal is to address the basics that attract businesses.

"Businesses want to come to areas where it's well lit, the roads are great, there's walkability, accessibility," Kenney said. "We want to make sure from my office, we're addressing those key foundational issues in infrastructure."

Lonterio Ruffin, who owns Kutt'n Korners barber shop at the corner of Scenic Highway and Swan Avenue, has watched the area for nearly two decades. He says the corridor has struggled to hold onto businesses over the years.

"We have more barber shops than grocery stores, than stores, than gas stations," Ruffin said.

Ruffin pointed to a pattern of businesses opening without lasting.

"I've never seen somebody have so many grand openings because then nobody comes out," he said.

Kenney said he hopes the investment signals something bigger to the community.

"A lot of business owners did not feel much progress happening," Kenney said. "So for me, when I came as a councilman...when they start seeing announcements of projects and investments like this...people want to come back home."