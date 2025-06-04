76°
Baton Rouge Rougarou win season opener
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou collegiate summer league baseball team won its season opener Tuesday night.
The Rougarou beat the Brazos Valley Bombers, 8-5, in Texas Collegiate League action at Pete Goldsby Field.
Baton Rouge will hit the road for the next six games before returning home on June 12.
