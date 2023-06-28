Baton Rouge residents stopped in Texas; undocumented man hiding in stolen truck

GALVESTON, Tex. - A vehicle stop near the border in Texas led to the arrest of two Baton Rouge residents and the discovery of an undocumented Guatemala national hiding inside the vehicle.

The Kinney County Sheriff's Office said the incident unfolded on Monday night.

Deputies pulled over a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Baton Rouge resident Tenira Tate. The truck, they determined, was stolen.

Inside the vehicle: Donnell Harris, 24, who is also from Baton Rouge, and an unnamed Guatemalan man. A photograph provided by the department shows that man hiding beneath the seats of the truck.

It was not immediately clear what charges Tate and Harris will face. Harris has several drug and weapons convictions in recent years in East Baton Rouge Parish.