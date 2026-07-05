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Baton Rouge residents engage with art and science during Free First Sunday event
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum invited residents to a day full of exploration, creativity and discovery during Free First Sunday.
Guests had the opportunity to engage with art exhibitions, science galleries and interactive areas through the monthly program, which supports the museum's mission to make art and science accessible to the community.
In addition to free admission, visitors enjoyed a special lineup of America-focused films in honor of the country's 250th anniversary.
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