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Baton Rouge residents engage with art and science during Free First Sunday event

2 hours 24 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, July 05 2026 Jul 5, 2026 July 05, 2026 5:02 PM July 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum invited residents to a day full of exploration, creativity and discovery during Free First Sunday.

Guests had the opportunity to engage with art exhibitions, science galleries and interactive areas through the monthly program, which supports the museum's mission to make art and science accessible to the community. 

In addition to free admission, visitors enjoyed a special lineup of America-focused films in honor of the country's 250th anniversary. 

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