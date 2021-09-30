78°
Baton Rouge rescinds R. Kelly's 'key to the city' after conviction in sex trafficking case

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - R. Kelly's key to Baton Rouge, a symbolic honor bestowed upon the musician eight years ago, has been rescinded after his conviction in a high-profile sex crimes case. 

State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, who presented the singer with the key in February 2013, confirmed Thursday that the honor was rescinded. 

R. Kelly was convicted Monday on racketeering charges related to more than a decade's worth of allegations of misconduct involving young women and children. The charges were based on arguments that Kelly's numerous managers and aides who helped keep victims quiet amounted to a criminal enterprise.

