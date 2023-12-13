62°
Baton Rouge police seeking information on robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected in being involved in multiple robberies in the area.

According to police, the individual is responsible for a robbery that occurred on November 18, 2023, in the 7600 Block of Jefferson Highway. Detectives also believe this individual may be responsible for other robberies in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 344-7867.

