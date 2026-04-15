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Baton Rouge Police, other officials respond to crash involving ambulance on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive on Tuesday night.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., and no information on the injuries resulting from the crash was immediately available.
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The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the crash.
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