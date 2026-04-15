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Baton Rouge Police, other officials respond to crash involving ambulance on Winbourne Avenue

9 hours 32 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 10:44 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., and no information on the injuries resulting from the crash was immediately available.

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The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the crash.

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