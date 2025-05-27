86°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police arrest man suspected of robbing multiple people, luring them in online
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man suspected of luring victims online before robbing them at gunpoint multiple times, officials said.
Vennie Elphage allegedly robbed multiple people in the LSU area through April and May; BRPD had at least three cases where they suspected Elphage.
When a warrant was executed, officials found Elphage with a weapon and items stolen from victims during the robberies.
Trending News
Elphage had a criminal history including first-degree robbery, robbery with a firearm and simple burglary, among other charges. He was booked for three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of schedule one narcotics.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
-
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
-
Kennedy says COVID vaccines no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant...
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium