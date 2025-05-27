86°
Baton Rouge Police arrest man suspected of robbing multiple people, luring them in online

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man suspected of luring victims online before robbing them at gunpoint multiple times, officials said.

Vennie Elphage allegedly robbed multiple people in the LSU area through April and May; BRPD had at least three cases where they suspected Elphage.

When a warrant was executed, officials found Elphage with a weapon and items stolen from victims during the robberies.

Elphage had a criminal history including first-degree robbery, robbery with a firearm and simple burglary, among other charges. He was booked for three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of schedule one narcotics.

