Baton Rouge organization asks for help filling community fridge in July

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge nonprofit is bringing back its month-long food drive initiative for a third year.

Fill the Fridge July is a community effort to keep The Red Shoes Community Fridge filled with food and essential items around the clock for anyone in need.

"When I witnessed firsthand the need for a community fridge, I realized people are willing to give, they just don't know what to do," Dorcas Brandon, the associate director of The Red Shoes, said during a Tuesday visit to 2une In.

Throughout July, individuals, businesses and organizations are invited to pledge a day to help stock the fridge with fresh food, pantry staples, home-cooked meals, beverages and essential hygiene items.

"People are feeling the pinch of food insecurity now more than ever," Brandon said. "Not only are we keeping our community fed, but we are also sharing our platforms and letting people know that there is this resource that people can donate to and benefit from."

The Red Shoes Community Fridge operates on a mutual aid model. Anyone can take what they need and leave what they can, with no barriers or questions asked.

The Red Shoes is a nonprofit focused on personal and spiritual growth through programs that foster creativity, reflection, movement and community connection. More information and the option to pledge a day are available here.