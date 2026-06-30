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Baton Rouge man arrested on computer-aided solicitation charges during state undercover operation
LAFAYETTE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a minor charges.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation said that they identified 33-year-old Evan Graves as an additional suspect in a June undercover operation that previously resulted in the arrest of eight people accused of using online platforms to exploit children.
The Baton Rouge Police Department assisted in Graves' Monday arrest. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on a $50,000 bond, officials said.
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