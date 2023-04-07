Baton Rouge man allegedly sex-trafficked girls who ran away from DCFS custody

BATON ROUGE - Officials arrested a man for allegedly sex trafficking two teenage girls while they were in DCFS custody after they stole his car and fled.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety arrested Chad Armstead, 29, on Thursday for two counts of human trafficking and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to arrest records, the two 16-year-old girls first made contact with Armstead after one of the girls' friends allegedly catfished him. One of the victims met Armstead in person, and he allegedly had sex with her, and took pictures of her. She said he later posted those images on a "sex advertisement website."

Some of the locations used for the illegal meet-ups included a Paradise Inn on Airline Highway, the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue and the Motel 6 at Rieger Road.

The girl told police that Armstead forced her to have sex with multiple men, telling state investigators that Armstead was "selling us for sex." When she did not want to have sex, she claims he hit her.

The second girl met Armstead through the first, at which point Armstead took pictures of them together to post to the sex advertisement website. She added that they were forced to work in "shifts," with her being forced into sex work in the early morning to catch men as they were getting off work from "the plant."

A DCFS caseworker found messages between the two girls and Armstead, and investigators found images of the girls uploaded to the website.

The two girls ran away from DCFS custody with Armstead on Feb. 24. Days later, on Feb. 27, the two girls said they took Armstead's car after he stepped out of it and threw a phone out of the vehicle, fearing Armstead would use it to track them. They were involved in a hit and run hour later, and the other driver contacted police and followed them to Cortana Place in Baton Rouge, where BRPD officers first found them.

Armstead was booked Thursday on two counts of human trafficking and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.