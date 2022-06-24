Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday mugging

BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area has been stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows.

The victim told police he was attacked about 4 p.m. on June 16 on Hermadel Drive off Old Hammond Highway according to a search warrant filed in the case.

The mailman said a vehicle tailed him through the neighborhood and then swooped in front of him and stopped. Two masked men with guns jumped out. They demanded the key that "opens all of the mailboxes," and one robber shoved his gun into the mailman's ribs, the warrant said.

That robber also demanded his wallet but the other robber said they should get away quickly, so they sped away in the waiting vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case. Another post office employee was targeted in a similar robbery last year, which led to a wave of check thefts from mailboxes which, in turn, led to hundreds of instances of bank fraud.