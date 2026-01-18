42°
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating building fire at AAA Cooper Transportation

4 hours 26 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 8:05 PM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a building fire Saturday on Kiowa Drive.

The fire was reported at the 8700 block at AAA Cooper Transportation. Officials said the fire was placed under control around 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials said fire severely damaged the building and its contents, making the building a total loss. Investigators were unable to determine a cause at this time.

The fire also destroyed a pickup truck, officials said.

