Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating building fire at AAA Cooper Transportation

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a building fire Saturday on Kiowa Drive.

The fire was reported at the 8700 block at AAA Cooper Transportation. Officials said the fire was placed under control around 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials said fire severely damaged the building and its contents, making the building a total loss. Investigators were unable to determine a cause at this time.

The fire also destroyed a pickup truck, officials said.