Baton Rouge fire captain dies from cancer caused by job
BATON ROUGE - A long-time Baton Rouge fire captain died on Sunday after a hard-fought battle with cancer caused by his job, authorities said.
After 25 years at the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 54-year-old Captain William "C.J." Sanders died Nov. 5, 2023. Officials said per Louisiana law, the type of cancer Capt. Sanders had was connected to his work as a firefighter.
"Captain Sanders was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, whom he served faithfully throughout his career. He was an active member of IAFF Local 557. Captain Sanders' legacy will be remembered for generations to come," the fire department said.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
