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Baton Rouge District 6 back-to-school giveaway hands out free backpacks and supplies

1 hour 35 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 4:23 PM July 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Students in Baton Rouge got a head start on the new school year at Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr.'s annual back-to-school giveaway.

The event was held at the District 6 Council Office and provided free backpacks and school supplies to students while supplies lasted.

Community sponsors and local organizations partnered to help families prepare for the first day of class.

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The annual giveaway is designed to ease back-to-school costs for families and help students head into the new school year ready to learn.

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