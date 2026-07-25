Baton Rouge District 6 back-to-school giveaway hands out free backpacks and supplies

BATON ROUGE — Students in Baton Rouge got a head start on the new school year at Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr.'s annual back-to-school giveaway.

The event was held at the District 6 Council Office and provided free backpacks and school supplies to students while supplies lasted.

Community sponsors and local organizations partnered to help families prepare for the first day of class.

The annual giveaway is designed to ease back-to-school costs for families and help students head into the new school year ready to learn.