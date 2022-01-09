Baton Rouge daycare burned in Sunday fire

BATON ROUGE - A daycare caught on fire around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and it took firefighters nearly two hours to have the blaze under control.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Raising Angels Learning Center on Haymarket Avenue, according to the department.

Fire officials said when crews arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy smoke coming from the top of the roof.

Firefighters discovered the fire was coming from the ceiling of the building. The fire was extinguished by 8:30 a.m., but the daycare sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

No one was inside of the building at the time of the emergency.

Department officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined. According to investigators, no foul play is suspected.

No more information was immediately available.