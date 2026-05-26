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Baton Rouge Concert Band holds annual Memorial Day performance
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Concert Band escaped the weather and huddled into the Main Library at Goodwood for its annual Memorial Day performance.
The free event honors the sacrifices of fallen veterans by playing several patriotic songs, including "The Star-Spangled Banner" and other fan-favorite selections.
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The group performs at the library four times a year and will be back for another concert July 4.
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