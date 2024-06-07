Baton Rouge Catholic Diocese will remain in senior food program even while New Orleans drops out

BATON ROUGE — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge says it will continue taking part in a food-distribution program for seniors run by the state Department of Health even though the Archdiocese of New Orleans is stopping its participation.

The diocese said Friday it wanted to ensure people knew that the Baton Rouge-based program would continue. When Feeding Louisiana said it would begin administering the program, the archdiocese said it would drop out.

The Faith-Full Mobile Food Pantry continues to operate and is not impacted by the deal between LDH and Feeding Louisiana.

"The Faith-Full Mobile Food Pantry is still fully operational, and we are continuing to serve community members in need," said David Aguillard, executive director of Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge. "With 1 in 7 people struggling with food insecurity, programs like ours are much-needed. We are always looking for volunteers and donors to help with this program, as we continue to serve more people."

The Faith-Full Mobile Food Pantry started in late 2022.