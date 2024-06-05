Baton Rouge book lovers mourning owner of shuttered locally-owned bookstore

BATON ROUGE - The owner of Cottonwood Books, a locally-owned bookstore that closed in 2022, has died.

Danny Plaisance was 68 when he died Tuesday morning after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Plaisance owned and ran Cottonwood Books since its opening in 1986.

The store was an oasis for the Baton Rouge community, serving as a hub for vintage book collectors and avid readers alike before it closed in 2022.

Visitation and services for Plaisance will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Jean Vianney Church.