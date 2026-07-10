Baton Rouge apartment fire linked to HVAC repair work on La Margie Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a fire at the Bellemont Victoria II Apartments on La Margie Avenue on Friday evening

Crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. to find light smoke coming from first- and second-floor apartments. The occupants were already outside and were not injured.

Firefighters entered the building and found fire inside the wall between bedrooms on the first and second floors. They were able to stop the fire before it spread into the attic.

Both apartments had smoke and water damage.

Investigators determined the fire started after HVAC work was done earlier in the day inside the wall where the fire began. During the repair, a small fire started and was believed to have been put out with a fire extinguisher. Several hours later, residents noticed smoke, left the apartment and called 911.

Apartment management arranged accommodations for the residents affected by the fire.