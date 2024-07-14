Baton Rouge animal shelter waives adoption fees for sheltered pets for national campaign

BATON ROUGE — Pet adoptions were free all week for animals from the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge.

CAA waived adoption fees for spayed and neutered shelter animals in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation's national campaign, "Empty The Shelter" week. Sunday was the last day of the event where people could have their fees waved.

Heidi Wetherbee with CAA said it is important to find permanent homes for sheltered animals. She said if people are not able to adopt, they can foster an animal.

“We have amazing fosters throughout the parish of Baton Rouge that have helped us bring dogs into their house just for a little while. Sometimes a week or two. Sometimes a little bit longer,” Wetherbee said.

Wetherbee said the shelter is always looking for volunteers. She said the shelter is committed to ensure dogs stay off the streets.

“Helping take dogs in, find them new homes, maybe move them to other shelters, get them adopted, it's the best way we can to keep feral dog population down," Wetherbee said.