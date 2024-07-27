83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bangladeshi Students' Alliance rallies at Louisiana state capitol Friday night

1 hour 19 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, July 27 2024 Jul 27, 2024 July 27, 2024 3:11 PM July 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A few dozen people in Baton Rouge rallied at the state capitol Friday night hoping to raise awareness after more than 100 students in Bangladesh were injured and killed by law enforcement.

The students in Bangladesh were advocating for a more merit-based, fair recruitment process for public sector jobs.

Trending News

The Bangladeshi Students' Alliance believes peaceful protests will help raise awareness and shed light on the problem.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days