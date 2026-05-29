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Baker woman celebrates 103rd birthday surrounded by friends, family
BAKER — A woman at River Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrated her 103rd birthday early with family and friends gathered to honor her.
Earlier this week, before Ethel Martin Spooner's actual birthday on Saturday, loved ones filled the room with laughter, memories and birthday wishes. They said she is the rock of the family and has always been there for them.
Spooner's family reflected on growing up with her, remembering her strength and the lessons she passed down through the years.
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"She's been the rock of our family forever," Archie Lee, Spooner's 39-year-old grandson, said. "I can tell you she's always been there for me. She's always been there for our family. No matter what was going on, she was always there."
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