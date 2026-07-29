Baker woman arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire, graffitiing ex boyfriend's home

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting a car on fire and graffitiing her ex-boyfriend's home in Baker.

Around 4:44 a.m. on June 28, the Baker Fire Department requested the Baton Rouge Fire Department to help investigate a vehicle fire.

According to an arrest warrant, the owner stated that someone had also graffitied on the garage door and set fire to her husband's truck, which was parked in a lot across from the house. The owner added that she believed it was her son's ex-girlfriend, Kiana Davis.

License plate reader showed Davis' vehicle leaving the area around 4:23 a.m., and phone records show her in the subdivision from 4 a.m. to 4:20 a.m.

The warrant added that Davis sent a series of threatening text messages to the victim's new girlfriend that also put her at the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Davis on simple arson charges on Wednesday.