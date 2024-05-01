Baker standoff suspect was allegedly connected to April shooting that left one dead, bystander injured

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested after a brief standoff in Baker Tuesday is a suspect in a fatal shooting from April 22.

U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant for 27-year-old Alvin Mott Jr. in Baker. He was arrested after a brief standoff.

The warrant connected Mott to a fatal shooting from April that happened on Scotland Avenue and left Michael Thomas, 51, dead and another person injured.

Arrest documents said Mott and Thomas were involved in a shootout outside the Kangaroo Express on Scotland Avenue. After shooting Thomas in the back, officers said Mott continued to shoot "aimlessly" in the victim's direction. One of the stray bullets hit a woman in her second-floor residence nearby, where she and her children were asleep in bed.

Mott was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a firearm.

Court records also showed that Mott has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and battery to a pregnant victim one week ago. An initial report says on Aug. 21, 2023, Mott pulled the victim by her hair, spit on her, pointed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her—while knowing she was seven months pregnant.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, which were suspended by Judge Fred Crifasi. He was ordered to stay on supervised probation for the three years starting Feb. 23, 2024.

Mott also pleaded guilty in an unrelated domestic violence case the day after the April 22 shooting he is suspected of.