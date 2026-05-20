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Baker Police Chief: Teen arrested on murder charges after fatal shooting on Chemin Drive, Groom Road
BAKER — Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn told WBRZ that a 17-year-old was arrested on murder charges following the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old over the weekend.
Gregory Johnson Jr. was arrested after the fatal shooting of Javon Quatrevingt near the intersection of Chemin Drive and Groom Road in Baker on Saturday.
Johnson is being charged as an adult and faces second-degree murder charges.
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