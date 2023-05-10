75°
Baby alligator found taking a swim in lazy river at Lake Charles casino
LAKE CHARLES - A baby alligator was found relaxing his way through the lazy river at L'Aurerge Casino and Resort in Lake Charles.
The casino said it took the alligator to a safe place to swim and tried to ease customers worries, saying this doesn't happen regularly.
