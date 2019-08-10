80°
'Avengers: Endgame' has passed 'Avatar' as biggest film ever

2 weeks 5 days 8 hours ago Sunday, July 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The global box office has a new king in "Avengers: Endgame."
 
The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.
 
"Avatar" held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.
 
The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that "Avatar's" grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, "Avengers: Endgame" is No. 2 to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by around $80 million.
 
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to "Avatar" director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.

