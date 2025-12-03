Autonomous ship manufacturer invests $300 million in Franklin shipyard; estimated to create 3,200 jobs

FRANKLIN — A company that makes autonomous boats and ships is investing $300 million to expand its presence in Franklin.

Saronic Technologies said that its expansion of the recently acquired Gulf Craft shipyard in Franklin is expected to create more than 3,200 jobs in the region.

The company is expected to create 1,500 new direct jobs. When Saronic acquired the shipyard in April, it retained the existing workforce of 35 employees and has since grown to more than 100, Louisiana Economic Development said in a news release Wednesday. LED estimates the project will result in an additional 1,770 indirect new jobs.

Saronic's expansion will increase production capacity at the firm's autonomous surface vessels shipyard, LED said.

“Saronic’s shipyard expansion in Franklin represents a major step forward for American shipbuilding, and we’re proud to deepen our roots here in Louisiana. The strong support we have received from our state and local partners has enabled us to move quickly and confidently as we scale production of our autonomous vessels," Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic Dino Mavrookas said. "Together, we’re creating high-quality jobs, growing the Gulf Coast’s maritime economy, and building the advanced maritime capabilities our nation needs.”

The expansion will add more than 300,000 square feet to the company’s shipyard in Franklin, including construction of three new slips, a larger warehouse and a new production line dedicated to large-vessel assembly.

According to LED, Saronic broke ground on the expansion in November 2025 and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2026, with expanded operations beginning in 2027.