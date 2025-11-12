Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search near Amite

AMITE — After a search near Amite, authorities have apprehended a suspect who allegedly shot at multiple police officers on Wednesday morning.

The suspect allegedly threatened a Tangipahoa Parish deputy with a gun during a traffic stop on U.S. 51 near Velma Road around 3 a.m. The suspect was then stopped again after a brief pursuit near Independence, where they allegedly shot an Independence Police officer in the leg.

A source told WBRZ that the gunshot wound was minor, merely grazing the officer's leg.

Deputies said that the officer was brought to the hospital, and the suspect ran off into a wooded area near the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 40 before stealing a car and driving north to the McMichael Church Road area in Amite.

The suspect was struck by gunfire during the incident when shots were exchanged between the suspect, a state trooper and a Tickfaw Police officer, the Louisiana State Police said. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital.

A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy also sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a hospital, LSP added.

State police are investigating the incident.