Attorneys want Zachary Schools to be accountable after student was forced to clean her own feces

ZACHARY - Attorneys Ron Haley and Ryan Beaulieu say although the arrest of Rollins Place Elementary Assistant Principal Kristy Scott Gilpin is a step forward, there is still justice that needs to be served.

In February, Jamisha Augustine accused the administrator of forcing her 6-year-old daughter to clean up her own feces after having an accident at school from a dairy allergy.

Gilpin turned herself in Monday and is facing cruelty to a juvenile charges. She was released on a $25,000 bond.

"A lot was made on whether or not the mother had overexaggerated or whether the child had misunderstood what had happened. This shows after a thorough investigation, then an arrest is made from a decorated school administrator, that this child was telling the truth," attorney Ron Haley said.

The attorneys believe the Zachary School District needs to be held accountable for the incident as well.

"We believe there was negligent supervision. We believe there was negligent training. I think it was obvious when they said they needed to retrain their staff. They had to take her to the hospital to make sure she wasn't exposed to anything. If something comes up to where she was exposed to something she should not have been exposed to, that will be a part of the litigation process," Haley said.

"They decided to humiliate her from the beginning all the way to the end. I think it's a tragedy and somebody needs to be held accountable," Beaulieu said.

According to Haley, Gilpin has not been placed on administrative leave and has been placed at another school.

"To have a felony warrant of cruelty to a juvenile and the only thing that happens is that you're moved from one school to the next while this all plays out. I think it's quite frankly irresponsible," he said.

Gilpin's attorney John McLindon disagrees, saying that his client is not guilty.

"There has been a gross misrepresentation of what actually happened in this case. Ms. Gilpin is completely innocent," he said in a statement.

We reached out to the Zachary School District about Gilpin's employment status.