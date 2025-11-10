54°
At least one person taken to hospital after crashes along US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN — One person was taken to the hospital after multiple crashes along U.S. 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Monday morning.
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that, around 7 a.m., they had responded to three crashes along U.S. 190 near Rougon and Bueche roads. The three crashes were all unrelated, officials said.
"At least one person from the crashes was transported to a hospital," deputies told WBRZ.
By 7:50 a.m., the crashes had been cleared.
