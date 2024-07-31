89°
Assumption Sheriff's deputies arrest Texas woman on multiple drug charges
LABADIEVILLE— A woman from Texas is now in jail after Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies found multiple illegal drugs in her car after she was pulled over for speeding.
A deputy caught 29-year-old Anna C. Bergmann speeding Monday night along LA 398 near Labadieville. Once she was pulled over, the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from her car.
After calling for a K-9 unit, deputies found multiple illegal drugs in Bergmann's car including: methamphetamine and marijuana. They say she was also in possession of unprescribed Adderall, Klonopin and Hyrdocodone.
Bergmann is now being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center and faces several drug possession charges. Her bond was set at $125,000
