Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman accused of damaging several vehicles outside a business
NAPOLEONVILLE — A woman accused of damaging several vehicles outside a business was arrested on Friday by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, on Sept. 2, 36-year-old Lacey Moore visited a business south of Napoleonville where she was told she was not welcome on the property.
Workers at the business told deputies that several customer vehicles were later found damaged, with damage estimates ranging from $3,500 to $4,000.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said that during the investigation, deputies secured electronic evidence placing Moore near the crime scene.
Moore, originally arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, was released to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Trending News
Moore was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for felony criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana, Vanguard Group enter settlement in suit alleging firm engaged in coal...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards announces annual workforce experience for high school students
-
Woman arrested after driving man she stabbed to hospital, Iberville Parish deputies...
-
Baton Rouge man found guilty of murdering wife, injuring two others in...
-
LSU Board of Supervisors approves requiring incoming freshmen to submit standardized test...