Assumption Parish arrests 2 men who held several people at gun point after fight over missing vape pen

LABADIEVILLE — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after deputies were called to a Labadieville home late Wednesday night on reports of a fight over a missing vape pen.

According to deputies, Landyn Hebert and Haze Hebert pulled guns out during a confrontation over the missing vape. Landyn Hebert is accused of hitting a person in the head with a gun, while both Landyn and Haze Hebert are accused of forcing multiple people out of the La. 308 home at gunpoint while children were present.

When deputies arrived, they seized a large caliber handgun, an assault-style rifle and synthetic marijuana.

Landyn Hebert, 20, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as one count each of possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, obstructing justice and cruelty to juveniles.

Haze Hebert, 24, was arrested on the same charges, as well as three counts of resisting an officer.