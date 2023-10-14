65°
Ascension voters re-elect Sheriff Webre, Parish President Cointment

1 hour 6 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 9:00 PM October 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News

DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Parish President Clint Cointment have been re-elected.

Webre easily turned back a challenge from C.J. Matthews. Both candidates are Republicans from Gonzales.

Cointment also handily maintained hi seat over challenger Murphy Painter. 

Webre won 72 percent of the vote four years ago, defeating two candidates, Moses Black Jr. and Byron Hill.   

He has been a law officer in Ascension Parish for nearly four decades. 

