Ascension, St. James public schools dismissing classes early Monday ahead of storms

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Public schools in Ascension and St. James parishes will dismiss early on Monday, Jan. 8, ahead of storms in the area. 

Ascension Public Schools schedule: 
-Middle Schools (grades 6-8): Dismissal at 11 a.m.
-Primary Schools (grades Pre-K – 5): Dismissal at 12 p.m.
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m.
-All after-school activities have been canceled. 

St James Parish Schools schedule: 
-High Schools: Dismissal at 10:45 a.m. 
-Elementary Schools: Dismissal at 11:30 a.m. 
-All Offices: Will close at 1 p.m. 
-All after-school activities have been canceled. 

