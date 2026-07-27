Ascension Parish schools name 3 new principals for upcoming school year

ASCENSION PARISH — Ascension Parish schools are bringing in three new principals for the upcoming school year.

Ali Gautreaux will lead Head Start. Before joining Ascension Public Schools, she served in the Assumption Parish School District, where she held a variety of leadership and instructional roles.

Jennifer Franklin is taking over at Lowery Middle School. She has been with the school system since 2017 and spent seven years as the soccer coach at East Ascension High School.

Michele Courtney will serve as principal at Galvez Primary School. She has been with Ascension schools for 22 years, having taught first and third grade at Galvez Primary and served as assistant principal there.