Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Schools issuing one-time payments of $1,250 to full-time staff
DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish Schools will be issuing one-time payments of $1,250 to full-time professional and support staff.
For full-time staff to be eligible for the full amount of the one-time payments, staff must have been employed before Oct. 1. Those full-time staff members who started work after Oct. 2 but before Nov. 1 will receive half of the $1,250 payment.
Officials with the school district said Tuesday that part-time staff members working 50% of the hours of full-time employees will receive a single $625 payment.
Part-time employees will be eligible for the 50% of the full-time amount if they started work before Oct. 1. Any part-time
staff member employed after Oct. 2 and before Nov. 1 will receive 25% of the full-time amount.
Staff members employed after Nov. 1 will not be eligible for this one time pay.
