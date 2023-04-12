Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish possible new home to battery materials facility
ASCENSION PARISH - An Australian mining company that focuses on the manufacture of a key component in electric vehicle batteries could build a new production facility in Ascension Parish.
Element 25, an Australian mining company, said Wednesday it is exploring plans to invest $480 million across two phases for the new facility to be built.
If the facility is constructed, the company expects to create up to 220 new direct jobs with average annual salaries of more than $90,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would result in an additional 408 new indirect jobs, for approximately 628 new jobs in the Capital Region.
“Louisiana’s emergence as a national leader in clean energy investment is no accident,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “It is the result of our state’s commitment to climate action and an economic development strategy that emphasizes an all-of-the-above approach to energy. Companies like Element 25 see the strategic advantages of doing business in our state, from top-notch logistics to our skilled, dynamic workforce.”
